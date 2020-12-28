ST. JOHNSBURY — The Town of St. Johnsbury is proposing an eight percent increase in next year’s municipal budget.

Town Manager Chad Whitehead briefed the select board at its regular meeting on Monday night and said the current budget proposal would result in a 7.62 percent increase outside the Special Services (village) District and an 8.04 percent increase inside the Special Services District.

