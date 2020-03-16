There was a water main break on Lewis Court (near Bay Street/River Road) in St. Johnsbury this weekend.
Town officials announced the break could result in low pressure and/or discolored water. The Department of Public Works was able to temporarily repaired the break with plans for a more permanent repairs to be performed today.
