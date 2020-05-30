ST. JOHNSBURY — The Department of Public Works will be performing hydrant flushing for the St. Johnsbury water system on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, June 1-3. The schedule:
• Monday, June 1: 7-10 p.m. Areas East of the Moose and Passumpsic rivers;
• Tuesday, June 2: 7-10 p.m. Areas West of the Moose and Passumpsic Rivers;
• Wednesday, June 3: 7-10 p.m. Breezy Hill Road, Memorial Drive/US Route 5 North of Hospital Drive to the Lyndon/St. Johnsbury Industrial Park.
During the periods above and for a short period after that, residents may notice discolored water. Residents should refrain from doing laundry until the water discoloration has passed.
The St. Johnsbury Department of Public Works thanks you in advance for your patience.
