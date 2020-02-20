Timothy Stanyon, 58, of St. Johnsbury, was arrested for assaulting a household member, Vermont State Police reported. On Feb. 17 around 5:45 p.m., troopers said they responded to an altercation at a residence on Higgins Hill Road.

In a subsequent investigation, police said they discovered that Stanyon had committed an assault on one of the residents living at the household.

