Luis Martinez, a 36-year-old Morrisville resident, was cited for reportedly driving on a criminally suspended license July 22. St. Johnsbury Police said Martinez was found to have been operating a vehicle after officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle behind Jack’s Lazer Car Wash.
Martinez’s license was allegedly found to be under suspension and he was subsequently arrested. Martinez is due in Caledonia County Superior Court Aug. 26.
