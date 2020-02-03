Hailey Dixon, a 26-year-old St. Johnsbury resident, was arrested on an active warrant Jan. 31, according to St. Johnsbury Police.
Dixon was reportedly observed on Railroad Street near Subway by officers on patrol around 10:50 a.m. Understanding there was an active warrant for her arrest, officers said they took her into custody and processed her at the Police Department.
