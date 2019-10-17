A 30-year-old St. Johnsbury resident was arrested for allegedly possessing a felony amount of marijuana. St. Johnsbury Police took Colleen Rodriguez into custody Sept. 27 around 10:30 p.m. following an incident on Portland Street. Police said they later found 3.5 ounces of suspected marijuana on her person. Subsequently, Rodriguez was cited to appear in Caledonia Count Superior Court Nov. 18.

