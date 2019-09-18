Vermont State Police are investigating an alleged larceny from a van. According to a report, several tools were reporting missing from a motor vehicle parked on Avenue A in St. Johnsbury on Sept. 16 and were believed to be taken the night before.
James Dubois, a 35-year-old St. Johnsbury resident, reported to police that battery-powered power tools were missing after he had left them in his van overnight. Vermont State Police ask anyone with information on the alleged theft to contact the St. Johnsbury barracks at (802) 748-3111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.