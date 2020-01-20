A St. Johnsbury resident was allegedly found in possession of cocaine during a traffic stop on Jan. 16.
St. Johnsbury Police reported to have stopped Vera Langmaid, 39, at the intersection of Portland and Caledonia streets. In a subsequent investigation, officers recovered a white powdery substance that tested positive for the chemical properties of cocaine. Langmaid is scheduled to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on July 13.
