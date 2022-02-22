A St. Johnsbury man on indefinite probation due to prior assault convictions was arrested on Pearl Street last week on a new assault charge.
Eric J. Way, 33, is also accused of violating the terms of his probation by engaging in violent criminal behavior and abusing one of his prior victims.
Way denied the violation and pleaded not guilty in Caledonia County Superior Court on Friday to felony second-degree aggravated domestic assault - prior conviction and was released by Judge Justin Jiron into the custody of his mother, Tina Briggs of St. Johnsbury, under a 24-hour curfew.
Caledonia County Superior Court
St. Johnsbury Police say Way grabbed a 31-year-old woman by the hair at her Pearl Street residence around 7 p.m. on Feb. 16. The alleged victim told police she was in pain and that Way pulled some of her hair out during the alleged incident.
“(She) said she let him in because she knew he would just force his way in if she didn’t,” wrote St.Johnsbury Police Capt. Jason Gray in his report.
Way was convicted in November of 2019 of multiple charges including domestic assault, 1st degree aggravated domestic assault, resisting arrest and violating conditions of release. Way received a 3-6 year sentence, all suspended except for 20 months and an order that he remain on probation until further order of the court.
Way is facing a possible sentence of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted of the new charge.
