St. Johnsbury Resident Proposes Civility Dinner Series

In an effort to share ideas and good food, a St. Johnsbury man is hoping to launch a series of “Civility Dinners” later this month.
The idea is to gather a group of people with diverse opinions and an openness to challenging conversations to discuss important topics while enjoying a potluck dinner. The first event is set for Monday, July 24, at St. Johnsbury Athenaeum.
The Civility Dinners were proposed by Larry Kaplan, who launched an online survey to solicit interested participants.
“The goal for Civility Dinners is for people to sit with a conversation partner who may hold radically different beliefs, eat good food, and have a civil conversation about something on which you disagree,” wrote Kaplan. “At the end of the night, there is no requirement to agree, disagree, or change your (or anyone’s) mind. Neither is there a prohibition against any of these.”
Kaplan said his sense of rising polarization across the country was part of the motivation for proposing the idea of the dinners, which he originally heard briefly described happening in Texas in an interview some time ago.
“It caught my eye and I thought it sounded interesting,” said Kaplan, who has worked for over two decades as a high school math teacher and administrator and is now pursuing his doctorate in education. Kaplan said he researched how civility dinners were run elsewhere and is going to put his own spin on the format - such as the potluck.
Kaplan hopes that by people sitting together and discussing various issues, they may discover more in common with people from other silos that get reinforced by social media and other influences that tend to group people of like minds.
Kaplan hopes the events can be light and casual, like friends sitting together for a meal and enjoying a spirited conversation.
Since proposing the dinners and launching an online survey a few days ago, Kaplan has already received enough interest that most slots are filled for the first dinner, with others on deck for future dinners. Kaplan used an online survey to try to identify a diversity of opinions. The seven questions ask people their position on such things as gay marriage, climate change, abortion, gun control, and more. Kaplan said the responses thus far show a variety of opinions between people but not total disagreement on every issue.
The teacher in him has prompted him to consider a certain level of structure to the dinners. Kaplan said he envisions three courses and stages to the conversation. People who disagree on at least one issue will be paired. During the appetizer, they will be encouraged to get to know one another. During the main course, they are free and encouraged to discuss a topic they disagree with. During dessert, they will be encouraged to return to common ground again.
“I’m trying to impose as little control as I can. It’s hard as a teacher,” said Kaplan, who will offer a few conversation strategies at the beginning of the session but imagines the conversations will evolve organically based on the participants.
The only rules will be no raised voices and no attacking individuals, just questioning ideas.
Kaplan envisions up to 16 people per dinner. After the first one, he will evaluate how it went, ask for feedback from the participants and hopefully continue once a month, he suggested.
Athenaeum Executive Director Bob Joly said he was happy to help the effort. “I was intrigued enough to say ‘yeah, let’s try this out’,” said Joly. “The Athenaeum fully supports this type of conversation. It’s almost like we are all throwing our hands up and not wanting to talk to anyone.”
Interested participants are encouraged to fill out the survey, which can be found at https://forms.gle/4pdiDo5Y71Z4LibY9
