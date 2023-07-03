St. Johnsbury Resident Proposes Civility Dinner Series
The St. Johnsbury Athenaeum has a new A/V system to make listening to programs in the second-floor Athenaeum Hall accessible and clear for everyone, thanks to a grant from the Vermont Arts Council. In other news, the flagpole that has been atop the historic building for 150+ years is down, it was rotted and had to be urgently removed last week. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

In an effort to share ideas and good food, a St. Johnsbury man is hoping to launch a series of “Civility Dinners” later this month.

The idea is to gather a group of people with diverse opinions and an openness to challenging conversations to discuss important topics while enjoying a potluck dinner. The first event is set for Monday, July 24, at St. Johnsbury Athenaeum.

