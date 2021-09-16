A masked male suspect robbed a Railroad Street restaurant last night and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
St. Johnsbury Police Sgt. Lester Cleary said a “young-ish” looking male with short hair, a dark t-shirt and jeans entered the New East Garden Chinese Restaurant at 169 Railroad St. just after 5 p.m. Thursday and tried to open the cash register but was spotted by a female employee who started yelling “hey, hey hey!” at him.
“The suspect came around the counter and I guess he tried the cash drawer and she looked out and saw him and started making a fuss,” said Sgt. Cleary. “He came back around the corner and on his way he just stuffed his hand in the tip jar and grabbed whatever there was.”
The suspect then fled on foot and was pursued by another restaurant employee and responding St. Johnsbury police officers. But as of 8:30 p.m. Thursday the suspect remained on the loose.
“He went up to Subway onto Pearl Street someplace,” said Sgt. Cleary.
But police have spoken to other witnesses at the scene who say they saw the suspect flee and got a good description of him because he took his mask off while on the run.
According to the initial investigation, no weapon was used in the robbery and no injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call St. Johnsbury Police at (802) 748-2314.
