ST. JOHNSBURY — A Ukrainian doctor and medical school professor who was in Cuba when Russia invaded his homeland has found refuge in St. Johnsubry.
George Sales, owner of Pica Pica restaurant in St. Johnsbury, and his husband, Patrick McKeon, are providing a home for Dr. Vitalii Kostenko, the head of the Department of Pathophysiology at Poltava State Medical University in Ukraine.
Sales has a connection with Dr. Kostenko because he is the father of a work-travel participant sponsored by the U.S. State Department who worked at Sales restaurant last summer. But Sales had never met the 55-year-old Vitalii until March 4, when he arrived in New Hampshire, after traveling from Cuba via Miami and Boston.
“Gosha [Kostenko’s son] was part of the Work-Travel program sponsored by the US State Department, and was here last summer (2021). After returning to Ukraine, he continued his medical studies at the same university,” Sales said.
Sales said when the invasion began Gosha and his mother, Viktoria (Vitalii’s wife) reached out to see if Vitalii could come to Vermont. “So of course we welcomed him to our home and he arrived last Friday,” said Sales.
Kostenko’s choice was to stay in Cuba or get to the U.S., Sales explained.
Viktoria wrote to Sales, the family’s only contact in the United States, stating, “Hello George! You have already done much for us by hosting and fostering Gosha, and are supporting us now. Unfortunately, we (are) compelled to ask you and Patrick for help. It is hard for me to write this message, but we are speeding to humanitarian disaster.”
“It looks like there is no diplomatic resolution of this conflict,” she continued. “You may know from the news that many Ukrainian cities are in ruins and many civilian casualties. As I wrote before, my husband is still in Cuba, and it looks like no ways back to Ukraine. We decided that Vitalii will try to apply for refugee status in the USA and move our family.”
She wrote, “On 4 March, he is going to arrive to Boston and will then try to connect with immigration.”
Efforts to connect with help on the ground in Boston were not successful, and Sales, as promised, arranged to pick Vitalii up in West Lebanon at the bus terminal, where he had arrived from the airport.
Safe In St. Johnsbury
On Sunday, Dr. Vitalii Kostenko and Sales sat for an interview at Pica Pica, to share his experiences and hopes that the war in his homeland comes to a swift end.
He had gone to Cuba to be by the sea and for rest when the war erupted, he explained, and he was trapped there with a number of Russian citizens on a tour group.
To get to his home city where his wife and Gosha, 20, their only child, are located, would require traveling through active war zones.
“I cannot believe it,” shared Kostenko of the horror that is unfolding in his country. “My family is there, my friends and colleagues.”
Earlier, though Russian troops were massing at the Ukraine border, the people had been assured that there would be no attack, recalled Kostenko.
He traveled to Cuba for his trip on Feb. 17, a week before war broke out.
“Ukrainians are under daily attack,” said Kostenko with a pained expression as he spoke, with rockets and tanks moving into residential areas.
“Putin says he went to defend the Russian-speaking population … that he wants to free them from the ‘Nazis,’ there are no Nazis in Ukraine,” said Kostenko, adding the war is based on lies to justify Putin’s aggression.
“I’m very scared for my family, my colleagues, my friends,” said Kostenko.
Kostenko’s phone delivers continual alerts about air raids in Ukraine; one comes across as he’s being interviewed during a peaceful Sunday morning in St. Johnsbury.
Kostenko also shares a photo on his phone of a heart painted the colors of the Ukrainian flag in front of a home on Main Street. He paused and looked at the photo for a moment, a glimmer of hope and of the support he’s feeling here.
Sales says Kostenko’s status is in limbo and they are looking for legal help to assist him with the immigration issues; he has a travel visa because of his extensive travel for his work at the medical university, and can stay for six months right now, but is not permitted to work.
Kostenko’s hosts are connecting him with some possible in-town volunteer opportunities, including at the Fairbanks Museum, so that he has something meaningful to keep him occupied while he is between worlds and unmoored from his life.
They are also hoping that members of the Ukrainian community in the region — anyone reading this — can reach out and connect with Kostenko to assist him during this difficult time, said Sales.
Sales said initially, Gosha, Kostenko’s son who worked at the restaurant last year, told him he planned to fight.
“I think Ukraine needs you in the future as a doctor, not a dead patriot,” Sales relayed.
The same is true of the elder Kostenko, whose work is to help train the doctors of tomorrow in the country under siege right now. They are all praying that the country survives and can be re-built and saved.
Kostenko said while he was in Cuba, and even with such a welcoming and safe roof over his head in St. Johnsbury, he experiences nightmares that plane attacks are overhead … “I want to go to the basement,” he said. “It’s a very terrible situation.”
Sales says, “Everything is so fluid,” they are not sure whether Kostenko will be able to obtain asylum-seeker status or refugee status. That he had the tourist visa was helpful for him to be able to come to the United States easily a little more than a week ago.
Kostenko has spoken with a lawyer in California, but could use local legal help as well as other assistance to help with various needs like medication and the like.
Kostenko shared a video one of his colleagues sent of the rubble of a civilian building. Debris like an earthquake has tumbled the structure and smashed everything in its wake. “This is not military infrastructure, it’s a civilian building,” he offers.
His wife, Viktoria, a professor of linguistics, joins the conversation briefly over a video call; the connection is difficult, she says. Gosha, a medical student at the same medical university where his father is a professor and department head, is now volunteering at a military hospital, helping to care for wounded soldiers and civilians, his mother said.
Schools are hoping to teach remote beginning this week and the country’s prime minister is encouraging teachers to teach, health care professionals to provide care, and everyone to help those who need help, shares Viktoria.
Of the family’s friendship with George Sales, the elder Kostenko says, “I am obliged to George for my life.”
He says that the principles by which Sales and McKeon live, for equality for all, from women’s rights to helping his son to understand language around misogyny and homophobia, and to eradicate some of the stereotypes that are more prevalent still back home, as well as to help him understand Black Lives Matter and more, have helped to teach his son the lessons of a Democratic land and of good people who have opened their hearts and home — first to Gosha, and now, amid wartime, to himself.
“American democratic principles which he has given my son,” Kostenko offers.
Kostenko hopes that his country can be re-built, he refers to it as “a new country,” one free from “Russian and Soviet ideas in our lives, and without corruption.”
Of being in Vermont, the elder Kostenko said his wife is a big fan of Bernie Sanders, and he points to things he’s enjoying so far, saying the words “maple syrup!” excitedly.
Viktoria said, “We are so happy the people of St. Johnsbury and Vermont are standing with us.”
The world is offering Ukraine its good will, she said, and the country is grateful for the “incredible unity against the Russian invasion.”
“There are no safe places in Ukraine,” Viktoria said, citing civilian casualties and mass destruction across the country. “People in Ukraine can unite for great purpose and aims. Ukrainian people are very gifted, I must say and they can unite in the face of any danger or great disaster … we are very generous and are trying to develop our partnerships with different countries.”
She stressed at the end of the call, “We demand for NATO forces to shelter, to close the sky from bombing by Russia aviation.”
“It’s like a nightmare. I still can’t believe that we have two weeks of this war.”
Kostenko’s final thought about how his homeland is being torn apart was this, “I cannot believe that this is possible in the 21st Century … I don’t know when I can go back to Ukraine.”
“We’re trying to make him whole while he is awaiting status,” says Sales, patting Kostenko’s shoulder.
*****
Another Friend From Ukraine
Earlier, Sales and his husband had also hosted a second young Ukrainian through an exchange program, Ivan Zelinsky, who lives in Novovolynsk with his wife and young daughter. They heard from him recently, when he texted, “Hi, we want this war to end. We simply want our peaceful lives back. Russia is tearing up our country, but we fight back. Just try to spread the word, this is important. The whole world must see what happens here.”
Zelinsky wrote, “We try to handle it together, helping each other and other people around us. Sirens go out 3-7 times a day. Need to go downstairs to cover. That’s not what you can get used to. Past two days were relatively quiet. Many people come to our town fleeing from attacked regions. No bomb heard in our town, and pray to God we will not.
“In Novovolynsk it’s all calm now, but in Lutsk (100 km away) there were explosions in the morning,” he wrote. “Military is headed to the border with Bielarus.”
He told Sales and his husband in the text chain the morning of Feb. 24, “The war has begun. God help us overcome this.”
Patrick, Sales’s husband, wrote, “The world is on your side. Praying for your safety.”
