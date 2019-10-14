Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
An exuberant Ally Lambert gives the thumbs up while crossing the finish line at Saturday's second annual Crypt Kicker 5K road race in St. Johnsbury's Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. At left is Maria Terragni. Ally and Maria came from the North Conway, N.H. area for the occasion.
Speedsters toe the line at the start of Saturday's second annual Crypt Kicker 5K in St. Johnsbury. From left are Liam Rice (116), Issac Lenzini (117), Joel Thornton-Sherman (157), and John Thornton-Sherman (195).
Lukas Morris, left, and Meagan Boucher head uphill while completing the first loop of Saturday's Crypt Kicker 5K road race in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in St. Johnsbury.
Dave Devarney sports his Vermont 251 running shirt and hat at the starts of Saturday's Crypt Kicker 5K in St. Johnsbury
A friend encourages MacKay Breton, left, as he reaches the top of one of the hills at Saturday's Crypt Kicker 5K
MacKay Breton waves to supporters during Saturday's Crypt Kicker 5K.
Lukas Morris runs among headstones and plants at Saturday's second annual Crypt Kicker 5K at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in St. Johnsbury.
Surrounded by goblins and graves, a hardy Dave Willis crests the steep hill at the end of Saturday's Crypt Kicker 5K.
ST. JOHNSBURY — Surrounded by the scenery of the season, goblin- and ghost-clad runners enjoyed a Saturday morning romp through one of the town’s long-time attractions, Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, for the second annual Crypt Kicker 5K road race.
The turnout was estimated to be “almost double” last year’s inaugural event, race official Jesse Holden told the runners gathered at the starting line on the ideal-for-running morning. Another race official said 55 had preregistered, with a good-sized walk-up crowd further expanding the field.
