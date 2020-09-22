St. Johnsbury’s #GetDownTown Returns With Free Live Entertainment

In this file photo from Sept. 12, Rose Friedman, seated, strums and plays the kazoo while husband Larry is behind the puppets during a show by Modern Times Theatre at the Three Rivers Trailhead Center on Bay Street in St. Johnsbury. The show was part of the #GetDownTown series of events. This Saturday, Sept. 26, will feature new attractions. (File Photo by Stephen Garfield)

St. Johnsbury’s next #GetDownTown event, a collaboration among Catamount Arts, Discover St. Johnsbury, and various town agencies to bring families together safely for socially-distanced outdoor entertainment is Saturday.

The first event happened Sept. 12. The community celebrations are sponsored in part by the Levitt Foundation of Los Angeles.

