Another grueling adventure, another grand conquest.
Hillary Gerardi continues to make history high in the Alps.
The St. Johnsbury native set a new fastest-known time (FKT) record on Mont Blanc, the highest summit in Western Europe, ascending and descending the 15,777-foot peak on foot in 7 hours, 25 minutes and 28 seconds.
“This one is a really big deal for me, as I’ve been thinking about it and preparing for it for years,” said Gerardi, the accomplished skyrunner and mountain athlete who in 2021, alongside teammate Valentine Fabre, became the first women to complete the 66-mile Haute Route, a prominent traverse that climbs 26,600 feet and spans the iconic mountain towns of Chamonix, France and Zermatt, Switzerland in one push.
”Climate change is making the route less and less reliable — the last few years have been marked by droughts, which meant we never got enough snow to fill in the key passage at La Jonction (a truly labyrinthine section of crevasses in the glacier). Finally this spring, we got enough snow to fill it in, and I was able to give it a go.”
Gerardi graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 2004 and is a Middlebury College alumna. She lives in the Chamonix Valley in France and Mont Blanc is her local mountain.
Her knowledge of the terrain was key.
“This was an advantage for this record because I was here, and could spend lots of time on the mountain this spring to get to know the route, train and hone my alpine climbing skills, and then be ready to go when the perfect conditions window arrived.”
Gerardi set out from Saint Bernard du Mont-Blanc Parish church in the center of Chamonix, France, around 2:02 a.m., on June 17 and returned to town at 9:30 a.m. The previous record of 7:53:12 was held by elite Swedish mountain runner Emelie Forsberg, who completed her attempt on June 21, 2018.
Gerardi said she chose to run a different, more difficult route than Forsberg,
“The attempt was even more challenging because the existing record (taken by men and women’s record holders Forsberg and husband Kilian Jornet) route passed via the Plateaux on the way up and the way down. This route passes through a really dangerous area of seracs (enormous chunks of ice). This route is no longer recommended for ascending because you spend a lot of time under the seracs.
“After there were deaths on the route this spring, I decided to take the North Ridge for the ascent, which is longer and much steeper and requires true, heavier alpine climbing gear, but is not exposed to seracs.”
Gerardi carried crampons, micro-spikes, an ice axe, a harness, and a glacier kit, among other gear. To accomplish the feat, she needed a mix of fitness, fearlessness, skill and guts.
“I had a lot of help from many people, including, especially, my husband (Brad Carlson, from Hinseburg),” she said. “He is a mountain guide, brought me up Mont Blanc for the first time in 2011, and helped me choose my route and prepare this spring. He was also guiding a client on Mont Blanc the day of the record and I got to pass them on the summit ridge on the way up and down and get hugs and support — which was such a wonderful morale boost.”
The first female to traverse the Haute Route and now an FKT record-holder on Mont Blanc. The latter feels sweeter to Gerardi.
“Whereas the Haute Route record was an incredible experience and an honor to set the first-ever women’s record, there is something inherently motivating about trying to beat a really tough existing record,” Gerardi said. “Emelie Forsberg is one of the world’s best mountain runners, so I didn’t really have confidence in my ability to better her time. My route would be longer and have heavier gear, and I was aiming to do it with a 100% female team (Emelie did her record with her boyfriend Kilian Jornet).
“Mont Blanc is an emblematic summit and this has been such an important project for me and required so much planning and rigorous preparation, it’s really my biggest accomplishment and was a really emotional experience for me.”
Gerardi, whose other notable wins include the 32-mile Trofeo Kima skyrace in Italy last year, the Marathon du Mont Blanc in 2021, and the 74-mile Grand Raid des Pyrénées in 2015, will be busy competing this summer.
“I will continue with the Skyrunner World Series this year with races in Austria, Switzerland and Italy, but I can already say that my biggest goal has been achieved,” Gerardi said.
