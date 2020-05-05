St. Johnsbury’s Website Crashes, New One To Be Online Soon

Anyone that tried to access municipal information for St. Johnsbury via the town’s website in the last few days would have been thwarted in their efforts.
That’s because the town’s aging website crashed and was shutdown over the weekend.
Town Manager Chad Whitehead said the website, which he estimated was close to 10-years-old, was on an old platform and had been giving the town periodic problems for a while. In recent months the town had been working with Northeast Kingdom Online, its longtime website design partner, to update the site and get it ready for relaunch.
Whitehead said with the pandemic, town officials put the website project on the back burner, but this weekends’ shutdown forced them to take the effort up again and see it through to completion.
Whitehead said Northeast Kingdom Online is updating the site at no additional charge and it will save the town money on their annual fees to maintain it.
While a lot of the work was already completed prior to this weekend, Whitehead said getting the new site online may take another day or two.
“Nothing is easy,” said Whitehead, adding that even after launch “There will be content that we will have to modify in the next few weeks.”
Northeast Kingdom Online CEO Jay Davis said they are awaiting final approval from town officials to activate the new site.
It should feature the same type of content and functionality, but will have greater accessibility to the various information hosted on the site and be more compatible with mobile devices.
“I think this is a positive change for the town and the residents,” said Davis, noting “There’s nothing like a good deadline to get things moving” about the sudden need to get the new site finished and ready for launch.
