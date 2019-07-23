The USDA is holding a federal resource roundtable discussion at the Welcome Center in St. Johnsbury on Thursday, July 25, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
According to information on the event, “Rural communities have a wealth of resources available to them through federal agencies committed to their well-being. This federal round-table event provides the opportunity for local businesses, agricultural producers, and community members to meet and speak with regional federal leadership, identify programs that can help address their unique needs, and meet their goals for the future.”
