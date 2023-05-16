St. Johnsbury School Adding Extra 3rd Grade Classroom Due To COVID

The St. Johnsbury School Board has approved an additional 3rd Grade classroom due to the impact of COVID-19 on students.
Superintendent Karen Conroy said the school was looking at data to support student needs next fall when they realized that some second graders had been significantly affected by the pandemic.
“When they were in Pre-K, that’s when COVID stuck,” said Conroy. “And then their kindergarten year - I think they came to school every other day. We’re really thinking that 3rd grade is a great transitional year for students where they switch from learning to read to reading to learn. And it would be in the best interest of those students to look at decreasing the class sizes and be able to provide more intervention and more support by the teachers.”
The plan is to move from four 3rd-grade classrooms to five and reduce the numbers from the usual 17-18 students to 12-13 students. Conroy said the data showed some of the students were not equipped with “foundational learning” due to the pandemic early in their lives.
“So now, they’re struggling to catch up,” said Conroy. “And so this would be a great opportunity for us to really help those students so they can really thrive in the school year. Teachers will be able to really chime in on their needs and bring them up to speed in preparation for fourth grade.”
The extra classroom will be funded by federal ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds for one year.
