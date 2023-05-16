St. Johnsbury School Adding Extra 3rd Grade Classroom Due To COVID
Buy Now

St. Johnsbury School #filephoto

The St. Johnsbury School Board has approved an additional 3rd Grade classroom due to the impact of COVID-19 on students.

Superintendent Karen Conroy said the school was looking at data to support student needs next fall when they realized that some second graders had been significantly affected by the pandemic.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments