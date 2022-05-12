St. Johnsbury School Board Announces Superintendent Finalist

ST. JOHNSBURY — The school board announced Karen Conroy, current superintendent of the Essex-North Supervisory Union, is the finalist to become the next superintendent of the St. Johnsbury School District on Thursday.
A search committee began the process of replacing St. Johnsbury’s current superintendent, Brian Ricca, shortly after he announced he would not be seeking contract renewal and would be taking a new job out of state.
The committee compiled and reviewed a pool of candidates and identified two candidates for interviews held earlier this week. Conroy emerged as the finalist.
She has been the superintendent of the Essex-North Supervisory Union since 2017. She previously served as assistant superintendent and director of technology for the NH School Administrative Unit 58 in Groveton, N.H. Prior to entering the education field, Karen had a long history with Wassau Papers, rising to the level of Information Systems Supervisor - a role that reported directly to corporate headquarters. Karen currently serves as the vice-chair of the Vermont Rural Education Collaborative.
Conroy has a Bachelor of Science degree from Granite State College, a Master of Education degree from Graceland College, and a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies from Plymouth State University.
She will be visiting St. Johnsbury School on Wednesday, May 18 and will be available to meet parents and community members between 7:30 and 8 a.m. or sometime between 3:45 and 4:30 p.m. Those who attend will have an opportunity to provide feedback to the board to help inform their decision.
Following the site visit and meetings with parents and community members, the board will have a final interview with Conroy.
