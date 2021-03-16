St. Johnsbury School Board Approves Raises For Teachers, Paraeducators

The St. Johnsbury School Board voted unanimously on Monday to approve a five-percent pay increase for its teachers and a six-percent pay increase for its para-educators.
The new, one-year labor agreement reached with both the teacher and paraeducator bargaining units also includes an increase of 50 professional development credits for teachers and one additional professional development day for the paraeducators.
“It’s important to note that both of those figures have already been calculated into our budget and it continues to show a decrease in educational taxes for our community,” said St. Johnsbury School District Superintendent Dr. Brian G. Ricca at Monday’s regular board meeting.
School Board Chairman Mark Avery said the agreement is also a way to thank the teachers and paraeducators for their work over the past year and to make-up for the “lost” labor negotiations last year due to the pandemic.
“It accomplished a couple of goals,” said Avery of the agreement with the paraeducators. “One that acknowledged the fact that people have been working though this pandemic in a very admirable way … And it also addresses that a lot of our paras are not making $15 dollars an hour, and it did not sit comfortably with me …”
Avery also praised St. Johnsbury’s teachers for their performance during the pandemic.
“Everybody loves to use the term heroes and heroic, but I kind of feel that it’s just placed verbally rather than showing some true actions and I certainly wanted to show it through action, as well as a big thank you for everybody’s efforts,” said Avery.
Both the teachers and paraeducators have already ratified the agreements.
