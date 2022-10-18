St. Johnsbury School Board Chair Upset About Fairbanks Inn Decision

St. Johnsbury School Board Chairman Mark Avery got upset Monday night about the town’s recent ruling against the lodging of homeless people at the Fairbanks Inn on Western Avenue.
The issue came up during a “student support report” near the end of Monday’s school board meeting.
“You’ve got homeless kids at the Fairbanks Inn,” said Avery. “I’m here for the kids. The municipality says, ‘We don’t want you there. Go somewhere else where we don’t see you.’ Out of sight, out of mind. Right? You know, that’s what I’m reading. And it really pissed me off…”
In September, The town’s Development Review Board (DRB) voted unanimously that the Western Avenue motel was violating zoning rules by operating as a “temporary overnight shelter.” Dhruv Patel, operator of the Inn and owner of Malav, Inc., was told he had 30 days to stop housing homeless people through the state’s Emergency Assistance program.
The DRB’s decision has now been appealed by Patel to the state environmental court.
After Monday’s meeting, Avery further explained his frustrations.
“I am upset that the St J School has students experiencing homelessness in our community,” said Avery. “I am upset that some of these kids are at the Fairbanks Inn. I am upset these kids have been made to feel unwelcome, not worthy of this Town due to situations beyond their control.”
But Avery also said he understood the DRB’s job was to handle local zoning issues and then suggested that there were others who forced the issue.
“I am disappointed with the orchestrations of individuals who put the DRB in this position to make such a decision,” said Avery. “The DRB’s charge is to make decisions based on the letter of the law, regardless of the damage, it does to the most vulnerable who have little chance to share their voice. I am their voice. The dedicated staff of our school are their voice.”
Avery’s fellow School Director Peter Vanstraten was at the September DRB meeting and voiced a similar concern about the fate of homeless St. Johnsbury children if the Fairbanks Inn stopped housing state-funded homeless families.
Since the pandemic began, the Fairbanks Inn has received a lot of money by housing people through the state program which filled rooms that otherwise might have gone empty.
Through Oct. 1, the Fairbanks Inn was paid $1.8 million dollars to lodge homeless people through the state’s emergency motel voucher program.
The Fairbanks Inn and Colonnade Inn in Lyndonville are two of 76 hotels statewide participating in Vermont’s transitional housing and general assistance emergency housing programs.
