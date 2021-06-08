St. Johnsbury School Board Chairman All Zoomed Out

The state’s imminent lifting of pandemic restrictions is anticipated by many for a variety of reasons, and for St. Johnsbury School Board Chairman Mark Avery it’s the freedom to return to in-person meetings.
“I have a few things to say about Zoom,” said Avery during a board meeting Monday night, held via Zoom as all the school board meetings have been done for over a year. “A fellow school board member woke me up to my Zoom slumber.”
“We are completely disconnecting. I feel completely disconnected from the leadership team,” said Avery, noting he had served on various boards for 13 years and never felt this out of touch.
“This will be my last Zoom meeting,” he said, adding the board’s second meeting of the month can either include an in-person element that he will attend or it can proceed without him.
One concern Avery raised was how the administration’s planned adoption of a new school-wide math program was included in a principal’s report at a previous meeting and did not receive a more robust board-level discussion and public discussion that he felt the decision deserved.
“I feel like Zoom is a big part of the disconnection for all this,” he said.
St. Johnsbury School Superintendent Brian Ricca speculated that by the next meeting the state will have passed the threshold to lift restrictions, which is 80% of eligible Vermonters receiving at least 1 vaccine dose.
The board, however, was uncertain what that might mean from a practical standpoint for the board and use of the school facility, and whether the board would need to police vaccination status and ensure mask compliance for people at the meeting.
Board member Deane Rankin offered that he was vaccinated and queried the other board members if they would share their status, noting they had a quorum of vaccinated board members and looking forward to in-person meetings as well. Board Member Tom Huntington also noted that once the state of emergency was lifted in Vermont he believed an in-person component would be required under state law.
Board member Ilene Dickinson suggested that hybrid meetings with remote access could be part of the plan going forward. “I don’t see why there couldn’t be an in-person option with a remote option,” Dickinson suggested.
“I’m not opposed to doing zoom at the meeting. I’m not opposed to being on a computer screen,” said Avery. “I’m just not going to be doing it by myself from my house.”
In the end, Rankin suggested they plan on meeting later this month in person, at the school.
“We can go in the school? Oh wow. I haven’t been in the school in over a year!” quipped Avery.
Ricca said he would look for guidance from the Agency of Education and Vermont School Board’s Association for guidance going forward.
The topic was raised during the governor’s media briefing on Tuesday. Gov. Phil Scott said once restrictions were lifted masks would be recommended for the unvaccinated but not required and boards would be able to resume in-person meetings without capacity restrictions and not need to monitor masks and vaccination status.
AOE Secretary Dan French said new guidance for schools and boards would be coming out soon and suggested boards should advise unvaccinated attendees to wear masks but would not be under any mandates.
Scott also said he believed once the emergency order was lifted people could not be denied access to a meeting for failure to show vaccination or wear a mask unless a town declared some sort of localized emergency and imposed restrictions.
Other School Business
The St. Johnsbury School Board also discussed at length the new math program the school would be adopting next year. Director of Learning Design Jodie Elliott spelled out the new program, Illustrative Mathematics, and how several teachers at the upper levels had seen and used portions of the curriculum and that many of the staff were looking forward to implementing it because it more closely aligns with the school’s standards and proficiency goals.
Elliott said that while the decision to purchase and implement the new program may have felt somewhat sudden at the board level, it was the natural evolution of several years of work revising the school’s programs and strategies.
Co-Principal Jeremy Ross also noted that some of the school’s new hires for next year were attracted to St. Johnsbury School because of the intention to implement the new teaching program.
Several questions were asked by the board and the audience about how teachers would be prepared to utilize the new program and ensure the transition did not have a negative impact on student outcomes.
Several members of the public also questioned the board and school leadership about the decision to not have school baseball or softball teams this year and urged the school to support athletic activities and team sports at the school as a valuable part of children’s development.
Returning to the earlier discussion about in-person meetings, parent Joy Ely urged the board to offer remote access to meeting for those who might not be able to make the in-person portions.
Avery said he supports that approach, but for himself will be there in person.
“On that end, I will bring the snacks for our next meeting and I’ll make a motion to adjourn,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.