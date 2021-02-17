St. Johnsbury School Board Hears COVID Screening Report

Thirty-seven St. Johnsbury School students have been sent home with symptoms associated with COVID-19 since the return from all-remote learning last month.
That’s according to the COVID screening report provided to the St. Johnsbury School Board Monday night.
The data covers the first four weeks of the school re-opening (Jan. 19 to Feb. 10). Symptoms associated with COVID-19 include sore throats, headaches, fever, cough, runny nose, etc.
In addition, three students have been turned away after exhibiting symptoms during the school’s morning screenings, and 133 students have stayed home with symptoms.
Most of the affected students had symptoms due to colds or the flu.
According to a Feb. 14th update from the Vermont Department of Health, the St. Johnsbury School has had a total of six actual cases of COVID-19.
From the re-opening of school in September of 2020 to Christmas break, 179 St. Johnsbury School students were sent home with symptoms associated with COVID-19 and eight were turned away during the morning screening.
School Director Dr. Deane E. Rankin said Monday the COVID crisis could get better this year as long as everyone in the community continues to do their part.
“I can give you a wish list of hopefuls,” said Rankin. “Hopefully people will continue to wear masks and recognize that kids under the age of 16 are not approved for any vaccines right at the moment and so what happens at home and in grandparents’ houses and all that will very much determine what happens in our school.”
Rankin also said he’s keeping a hopeful eye on vaccine development and distribution.
“Hopefully the Johnson & Johnson vaccine gets approved,” said Rankin. “Hopefully, Moderna and Pfizer will be able to continue to ramp-up … And hopefully as the weather warms up maybe we’ll have an early spring and people will get outside more because I think that’s also a big part of this.”
Rankin said the COVID data is showing that there is little to no transmission of the virus in school sports or outside activities unless the players engaged in “close conversation.”
“We have to not let down our guard as (Dr.) Fauci has said and hope that they approve the 16-and-under vaccines quickly over the summer and we can get everyone vaccinated,” said Rankin.
