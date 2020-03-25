When the St. Johnsbury School Board last met in February, those in attendance gathered together to enjoy cake and wish a fond farewell to departing member and chairman Chris Wenger. On Monday, the board “met” for the first time since Town Meeting and since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Besides this reporter, there were three people in the St. Johnsbury School band room, the designated public location of the meeting. The three were board member Mark Avery, his wife Lisa, and St. Johnsbury School facilities coordinator Patrick Campbell, who was on hand to assist with the conference call. All others participating in the meeting, including the other four board members and two members of the public, phoned in.

