St. Johnsbury School Board Voices Strong Support For St. Johnsbury Academy, LI

Mark Avery. (Contributed file photo)

The St. Johnsbury School Board voted unanimously to support St. Johnsbury Academy and Lyndon Institute on Monday night.

State House sources say a group called “The Alliance for Educational Equity” is pushing to stop the funding of Independent schools with public money.

