St. Johnsbury School Board Voices Strong Support For St. Johnsbury Academy, LI

The St. Johnsbury School Board voted unanimously to support St. Johnsbury Academy and Lyndon Institute on Monday night.
State House sources say a group called “The Alliance for Educational Equity” is pushing to stop the funding of Independent schools with public money.
The group includes the Vermont NEA (Teachers Union), the Vermont School Boards Association, the Vermont Superintendent’s Association and the Vermont Principal’s Association.
School Board Chairman Mark Avery said it was a bad idea.
“Who’s talking about this?” said Avery. “Post pandemic we’re talking about mental health and kids and issues that they’re having and they’re talking about independent school funding, which they have been talking about for how many decades about attacking independent schools? It just drives me crazy.”
Avery also said the group has taken a bad approach.
“It would be nice if these people - I don’t even know who they are - would come to our board meeting and ask us, ‘How would this affect St. Johnsbury?’” said Avery.
“I know we have a lot of people come to town and buy real estate so their kids can attend the Academy. What will it do to our real estate market? And what will it do to the local businesses? And this is just St. Johnsbury. What about Lyndonville? Lyndon Institute? And what about the fact that our kids in St. Johnsbury have a great situation they’re coming from and they have an opportunity to go to a school that’s regarded as one of the finest in the state - and they have a door to the world. They can be around people from around the world…And they’re talking about just gutting the Town of St. Johnsbury and we’re going to tell the town - you need to fund a whole new school system at a cost of what, $100 million dollars plus?”
Superintendent Karen Conroy agreed that if such a law were passed it would be a big problem for Caledonia County.
“I do think it would put us in a really difficult situation if we didn’t have the Academy and LI available to our students because we have no public high school,” said Conroy.
School officials say a U.S. Supreme Court decision (Carson v. Makin) last summer, which ordered the funding of private religious schools with public money in the State of Maine, is driving the group’s push to stop funding Independent schools in Vermont.
“There are concerns that the new Supreme Court decision may lead to Legislative proposals to stop funding independent schools entirely,” wrote Superintendent Conroy in a memo to the board.
The St. Johnsbury School District will now send a letter to the State Board of Education, General Assembly and Governor in support of tuition to independent high schools, school choice and opposition to discrimination against students or staff on the basis of race, creed, color, national origin, marital status, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, or disability.
