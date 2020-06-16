After months of meeting online due to COVID-19, the St. Johnsbury School Board would like to return to in-person meetings.
“More than you know,” said school director Dr. Deane Rankin during the board’s regular “Zoom” meeting on Monday.
“No doubt,” agreed board Chairman Mark Avery. “I know our next meeting is on July 20th and I certainly hope that we are in an in-person meeting on July 20th.”
But the board hasn’t discussed a plan yet to return to live meetings next month because it’s still waiting for further direction from Gov. Phil Scott and other state officials.
“I certainly expect the emergency directive to be lifted by then and I think it would then be appropriate to go forward,” said School Superintendent Dr. Brian Ricca. “But as you know, the governor did extend his emergency directive another month from today through July 15th.”
School Director Abby Trebilcock Campbell also voiced her support for the idea.
“I do know that the select board is having those discussions and is moving forward with in-person meetings and I think that we should follow their lead,” said Campbell. “I’m comfortable with social distancing and meeting in person as soon as the next meeting is scheduled.”
Avery said there’s a good chance that could happen.
“I think we’ll have more clarity on that, certainly, next month,” said Avery. “We have over a month until the next meeting, but my gut would tell me that it’ll be an in-person meeting.”
The St. Johnsbury Select Board announced last week it was developing a plan to return to live meetings at the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center. Select Board Chairman Jeff Moore said the effort to move back to live meetings began after Gov. Scott began lifting restrictions on group gatherings.
The details of the select board’s plan are still being developed and will be sent to the state for approval, but town officials said they hope to re-start live meetings on Monday, June 22.
Both boards switched to online meetings in March due to COVID-19.
