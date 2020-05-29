The COVID-19 pandemic and an ongoing building renovation project have combined to end summer math and literacy programs at the St. Johnsbury School this year.
That’s according to St. Johnsbury School Superintendent Dr. Brian Ricca in a message he sent out to students, faculty, staff and families this week.
“We have determined that in-person summer programming cannot reasonably or safely be made available in our school facilities at any point in time during June and July 2020,” wrote Ricca in his message. “We have considered all of the guidance from the Agency of Education and the Vermont Department of Health, including guidance on what it takes to open a program with health and safety first and foremost.”
Ricca said the lack of enough available personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies, combined with the ongoing building project left the district with little choice in the matter.
“We are contending with the reality that every single classroom in our school building is under construction,” wrote Ricca. “As part of the new biomass system, each and every heating unit in our school is open so that it can be updated and connected to the new system being built. In other words, every space we have is under construction.”
The $3 million dollar project is designed to improve school security and repair and replace aging mechanical systems. The project will include security improvements to the front of the school, a new biomass boiler system and updates for building heating and ventilation systems.
According to Ricca, the summer program cancellation ends this year’s edition of the “CatCH Summer Program” — which was scheduled for its first year as a stand-alone program instead of the prior arrangement in which it partnered with the St. Johnsbury Recreation Department.
On Thursday, Ricca said the district was losing a valuable educational resource.
“The impact is that for those parents who wanted their students to participate, or for those students encouraged by the school to participate, there will be no opportunity for a morning academic session focused on math and literacy,” said Ricca. “This program would have helped support students whose families, or whose teachers, felt needed more instruction in literacy or math. We would like to have identified specific areas of need, target goals and growth areas and worked from there … our sincere hope is that we are able to offer this next year.”
