ST. JOHNSBURY — A happy crowd gathered on June 9 at St. Johnsbury School to cheer and congratulate the 58 graduates of the Class of 2022.
“My last thank you is to all of you,” said co-principal Jeremy Ross. “Together we have had some ups and downs… and through it all you’ve done your best to be at school, to learn and be positive role models.”
“You have to chase your dreams,” Superintendent Brian Ricca told the graduates. “What if it’s hard? Well, I hope it is. I hope your dreams take hard work. And if you think for one minute you can’t do hard things, I need only remind you…that you’ve faced down challenges no other class has needed to tackle, and you’ve made it to graduation.”
School board chair Mark Avery also quoted from a song about friendship, telling the grads, “we’ll always have your back.”
Chosen to give the speech, graduate Donley Johnson humorously told his classmates “I want you to know that I don’t have to be the one up here with the microphone…next time it could be you who has to speak at a graduation. I would love to hear your thoughts.”
Johnson had an especially big thank you for paraeducator Karen McMichaels, giving her a bouquet of flowers as his classmates added a big cheer. “She deserves a big thank you from everyone she taught, and for being a very kind person to all.”
GRADUATES
Elye Alonzo, Jasmin Anderson, Karley Balch, Luke Bostic, Aniyah Carter, Julian Chamberlin, Michael Chouinard, Ellah Church, Emily Clark, Jayde Colby, Riley Copans, Darina DeCarr, Shawntae Eastman, Addison Ely, Jacob Emerson, Bodhi Fournier, Stephanie Gagnon, Aubrielle Gibson, Bryce Gordon, Lexy Gravelle, Mollie Gray, Elsie Hall, Phineas Huntington, Zachary Hutchin, Donley Johnson, Jacob Kennison-Prue, Jackson Ladd, Katie LaFountain, Aiden Largy, Jack Leach, Connor Lee, Cole Lemieux, Alexander Loder, Angela Lumbra, Cedric Manassa-Curnin, Landon Maskell, Jayden Matarazzo, Aliyah Moreau-Bristol, Howard Murphy, Gabriella Noyes, Samantha Patrick, Thomas Patrick, Tyler Patten, Anna Peyton, Ruby Poe, Taylor Powers, Bridget Robertson, Brianna Robinson, Braiden Rutledge, Ashley Scherer, Owen Scrimgeour, Andre Shefer, Lillian Smith, Antonia Speed, Aiden Thomas, Madelyn Tinder, Charley Villeneuve, Heaven Walton.
AWARDS
Band Award: Jacob Emerson
Choral Music Award: Donley Johnson
Douglas Levine Award: Donley Johnson, Jack Leach
Ladder To Success Award: Julian Chamberlin
C. Jmes King Award: Taylor Powers
Loraine Sprout Award: Jayde Colby
Katie Richardson Award: Cole Lemieux, Mollie Powers
Joanie Dow Award: Heaven Walton
Kerry Keenan Award: Riley Copans
Citizenship/Scholarship Award: Donley Johnson, Alexander Loder
Brian O’Farrell Award: Charley Villeneuve
