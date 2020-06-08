ST. JOHNSBURY — Eighth graders and their families honked their horns in festooned vehicles as they drove up to the St. Johnsbury School graduation ceremony to receive their diplomas, and exited to waves and cheers.
A sunny Friday evening greeted the graduates, along with remarks by SJS Principal Jeremy Ross. “I can’t begin to tell you how excited I am to be here and to see you all,” Ross said from the podium set up by the circular drive behind the school. “We certainly didn’t wish for the ending of your eighth-grade year to go like it has, and I know that I can safely say that none of us expected that your graduation would be “drive-thru” style. But, because of a lot of hard work from many people who care an awful lot about you, here we are, celebrating your many years of successes and accomplishments.”
The effort was not lost on graduate Dolma Sherpa, the student chosen to write and deliver the student address, as she stepped to the podium following remarks by school board chair Mark Avery.
“While we’re not gathered in the gym, I can’t help but feel fortunate to be a part of this special day,” she said. “It was truly an incredible effort by Mr. Ross, the eighth-grade team, and all the staff for organizing this amazing day even while we are in the midst of a pandemic.”
Sherpa said. “During our time here at the St. Johnsbury School, we have all faced many obstacles, staying up all night to finish projects, for some the fear of getting detentions, having to do multiple revisions for science essays, but our teachers have challenged and helped us to become better versions of ourselves.”
“Focus and motivation. Drive, determination and perseverance,” Ross said in describing the traits of the Class of 2020. “More importantly, you’ve shown that you are kind, respectful, compassionate and empathetic. You understand what is right from what is wrong and you know how to be part of a community. Those are things that our world needs more of right now.”
The driveups got underway following final remarks by Principal Ross. Graduates stepped out of their vehicles, received their diplomas and drove to the front of the building where both sides of the drive were lined with cheering spectators and the Catamount, the school mascot.
CLASS OF 2020
Kirsten Mia Alger, Kaia Sylvia Anderson, Coulson M. Angell, Hayden James Angell, Benjamin Thomas Atkins, Kaden Nicolas Balch, Chloe Elizabeth Bishop, Summer Lynn Boardman, Reilly Patrick Bristol, Andrew Charles Bugbee, Taylor Nicole Cahoon, Liam Shamus Joseph Carberry, Brooke-Lynne Marie Choiniere, Lila Winslow Cobb, Franchesca Aubre Compton-Loesch, Leanne Brooke Covey, Dustin Adam Degreenia, Tyler Dylan Demas, Kadynce Lynn DeWees-Crane, Katana N. DiZazzo, Daniel George Driscoll, Camden John Ely, Daniel J. Hahr, Rowan Angel Hartwell, Ellis Lethal Heaton, Hunter Allen Hooker, Leila L. Jackson, Amari D. Jordan, Trinity Elizabeth Kidder, Emma Irene King
Justin Mac Langmaid, Hailey Christine Lapierre, Caleigh Rose Larrabee, Issiah F. LeBlanc, Calvin W. Lewis, Da’Quan O. Lowery, Cameron James Lumbra, Connor J. Lyons, Gavin Paul Maney, Connor Patrick McElroy, Kyle David Miller, Mollie Claire Miller, Kyleigh Ann Moreau-Bristol, Noah Michael Morse, Nickolas G. Mull, Ryne David Ohlschwager, Madison Brooke Powers, Jordan CW Roberts, Terrance-Richard Anthony Jasper Roberts, Harper Lily Rutledge, Brodie Landon Ryan, John Stephen Scrimgeour, Dolma Sherpa, Brandon James Smith, Aaron Michael Sol Cruz, Dezeray Marie Stone, Zander Paul Veilleux, Savannah Rose Vestal, Joshua Aaron Whitcomb, William Michael Willson.
AWARD WINNERS
Ladder to Success: Zander Veilleux, Hailey Lapierre
C. James King Award: Summer Boardman, Katana DiZazzo
Lorraine Sprout Award: Gavin Maney, Kaia Anderson
Katy Richardson Award: Hayden Angell, Tyler Demas
Joni Dow Award: Connor McElroy, Brooke-Lynne Choiniere
Kerry Keenan Award: Liam Carberry, Harper Rutledge
Citizenship/Scholarship Award: Dolma Sherpa, Kaia Anderson
Brian O’Farrell Award: Brodie Ryan, Connor Lyons
UARTS GRADUATION AWARDS
Band: Kaia Anderson, Brooke-Lynne Choiniere
Choral Music: Mollie Miller, Zander Veilleux
Douglas Lavigne Award: Tyler Demas, Brooke-Lynne Choiniere
Art: Kirsten Alger
Technology Education: Joshua Whitcomb, Rowan Hartwell
