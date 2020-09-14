In the run-up to the reopening of schools while administrators and teachers hurriedly worked to figure out how to safely welcome back students construction crews were busy wrapping up a project at St. Johnsbury School that was focused on a different kind of safety.

The St. Johnsbury School reopened last week and welcomed students through its newly configured main entrance that was completely overhauled this summer. The construction, part of a nearly $3 million bond that was approved last November, moved the school’s main offices to space near the main entrance that had once been part of the cafeteria. In turn the cafeteria took over the space that had housed the old offices.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments