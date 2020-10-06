St Johnsbury School COVID Costs Already At $40,000

Lorie Kimbell works in the newly configured offices at at St. Johnsbury School on Thursday, Sept. 10. (Photo by Andrew McGregor)

The St. Johnsbury School has only been open for about a month but COVID-19 costs have already reached $40,000.

That’s according to Jody Oliver, Director Of Finance at the St. Johnsbury School District.

