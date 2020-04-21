St. Johnsbury School District Announces New Director Of Finance

Dr. Brian G. Ricca announced Tuesday that Jody Oliver will be the new Director of Finance for the St. Johnsbury School District. Oliver is currently working in the Caledonia Central Supervisory Union.
Oliver was selected from 14 applicants that were screened by Ricca, Jodie Elliott (Director of Learning Design) and Kara Lufkin (Director of Student Support Services). A search committee, including Elliott, Lufkin, Phylis Colby (5th Grade Special Educator), Linda Hartwell (Executive Assistant), and Danielle Cote-Sukkaew (Payroll/Human Resources Coordinator) selected four for first-round interviews and following that, three for the second round of interviews.
In the end two finalists were recommended to Ricca for consideration.
Oliver established herself throughout the interview process with her commitment to communication and collaboration in her office, stated a press release from the school district.
“Jody expressed her belief in the importance of relationships in her working environment. She will be a great asset to the St. Johnsbury School District,” said Hartwell.
Recently Caledonia Central has taken steps regarding Act 46, which has resulted in more responsibilities for Oliver and her colleagues, according to the release. Throughout that process, Oliver’s approach has been to do what needed to be done, whether or not it was in her official job description. Both during the interview process and in subsequent reference calls, Oliver’s commitment to her work was evident.
“At the district level, we are here to serve the faculty and staff so that they can focus on their work with students,” Oliver said.
Once the finalists were selected, there were opportunities to meet with the entire Leadership Team, all District office employees, and any interested faculty and staff members. During that week, one of the finalists withdrew their name from consideration, citing personal reasons. Oliver continued through the entire process, and after each meeting, participants received a feedback survey from Ricca.
Ricca noted that Oliver’s professional resume demonstrates lifelong learning, something she is proud to see in adults.
“Ms. Oliver has demonstrated success in a variety of roles in schools throughout her career. It is incredibly gratifying to hear someone interviewing for a position in the Business Office speak about students so thoughtfully throughout the process.”
Oliver lives in Monroe, N.H., with her husband Scott and their three children Julie, Chris and Rylan. When she is not working, she enjoys getting together with family and friends, going to the movies, and spending time outdoors. Oliver will begin her new position officially on July 1.
Debra Drew, the current Business Manager, announced her retirement earlier this year.
