St. Johnsbury School Ending Year With Budget Surplus

Retiring St. Johnsbury School Business Manager Debra Drew gave her final report to the school board Monday night and it was a good one.
Drew told the board that school district finances are strong as the fiscal year comes to an end.
“I happy to report that it’s ending on a positive note,” said Drew who is retiring to spend more time with her family. “We plan to end this fiscal year with a surplus.”
Drew said savings on regular education and special education contracts have helped the district’s finances substantially.
“And so at this point, we ended the month of May with an $83,000 surplus,” said Drew. “It could be a little higher once all of the final invoices have been received … It definitely will be on the positive side of the ledger for this year.”
Drew said the school district cash flow is also in good shape.
“We ended the month with a very healthy cash flow,” said Drew. “We’re actually gonna have a positive cash flow at the end of June.”
School officials say the surplus will be transferred into the Fiscal Year 22 capital improvement fund.
Drew has been the school’s business manager since 2016.
“I want to thank the board for your support and your help,” said Drew as she signed-off from her final school board Zoom meeting.
“I want to wish you all well as you lead the school into the next evolution … I really feel like our school has become elevated to a place where we are the community school that people seek and look to send their children to as a public education option. And I’m very proud of that.”
Drew is being succeeded by Director of Finance Jody Oliver.
