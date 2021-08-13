Goats eat a lot of things.
Including poison ivy.
And that’s good news for the St. Johnsbury School which is dealing with a poison ivy outbreak near its athletic fields.
According to a report by Superintendent Dr. Brian G. Ricca, some students contracted poison ivy at the end of the school year after playing on the school grounds.
The issue was handed to St. Johnsbury School Facilities Coordinator Patrick Campbell who found a solution: 16 goats from Plainfield who specialize in “sustainable vegetation management” by eating things.
According to the company that provides the goats - “Goats On The Go” - the goats will clear all kinds of unwanted vegetation including poison ivy, poison oak, parsnip, barberry, honeysuckle, buckthorn, autumn olive, burning bush and hogweed.
The poison ivy patch at the St. Johnsbury School is located in the tree line along the main athletic field behind the school.
On Friday, a goat trailer was parked on the field next to an electric fence to keep the goats focused on the problem area. Some of the goats were hanging out in the shade by a large tub of drinking water. Others were busily crunching and munching vegetation. There were no humans around.
But there were several signs posted around the trailer asking visitors to restrain their pets and to please stay away from the electric fence (“It’s Electric”) and not feed the goats (“Don’t Feed Them No Matter What They Say”).
“The goats are clearing the area to the south side of the soccer field, towards the river,” wrote Ricca in his report. “We expect they will be here for two weeks, leaving on August 22. If need be, we might extend their stay with us for a week, weather depending.”
