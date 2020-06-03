The plan is set for Friday’s eighth-grade graduation at the St. Johnsbury School.
Principal Jeremy Ross told the school board on Monday that plans for the so-called “drive-through” graduation have come together nicely over the past two weeks and that the ceremony will be live-streamed on YouTube by Kingdom Access Television.
“I think that we’re pretty well ready for Friday,” said Ross. “There will be a link available so families who are either not able to be at graduation — because of the limited number of people who are able to be there — or just families who are sitting in their vehicles waiting — they’ll be able to watch and follow along … Families will have access to our guest wireless network while in the parking lot.”
Families will receive more detailed information about the ceremony on Friday, but Ross provided the board with the basic plan.
Students and families will arrive at the school on Western Avenue between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday, June 5.
The so-called “back loop” of the school will be decorated and set up to maintain social distancing for all staff participating in the ceremony. Speakers will be placed at the corner of the building so that families in the parking lot will be able to hear the graduation speeches. Graduation will include remarks by Principal Ross, Superintendent Dr. Brian Ricca and School Board Chairman Mark Avery, as well as speeches by two students.
School staff will be guiding traffic flow in the parking lot.
Students and their families will be directed when it is their turn to drive through the back loop to receive their diploma. Students will be able to step out of their vehicle to receive their diploma. One family member will be allowed to step out of the vehicle as well to watch the presentation of the diploma and take photos. Students will be able to remove their masks to have their photo taken.
Following the photo, students and families will drive around the building and up through the school bus loop before exiting onto Western Avenue where they will be cheered-on by school staff and facility who will be standing along the sidewalk.
St. Johnsbury Police will direct traffic for vehicles as they exit from the school onto Western Avenue.
“Board members will be welcome to join the faculty and staff along the bus loop sidewalk to wave, dance and celebrate our students however you’d like,” said Ross. “Signs are welcome.”
Over 70 students are expected to graduate from the eighth grade.
