St. Johnsbury School Hires Eight New Employees

On Monday, the St. Johnsbury School Board approved hiring eight new employees.
Most of the hires are mental health and student support staffers to fill several open positions and two grant-funded positions.
“We were extremely pleased at last night’s board meeting to have the school board approve several new positions and staff members to continue to support the needs of our students,” said St. Johnsbury School District Superintendent Karen E. Conroy on Tuesday. “We have been diligently working to build our school-based capacity in the area of social health and emotional well-being.”
The new hires include School Psychologist Mary-Jeanee Raleigh, Mental Health Clinician Amanda Silva, Board Certified Behavior Analyst Joseph Achilles, Assistant Director of Student Services Laura Nichols, Academic Support Team member Elizabeth Kerchner, Speech & Language Pathologist Seton Lindsay and School Nurse Eileen Wuerthele.
The board also approved hiring Taylor LeFevre, who will be the new Grade 3 - 5 School Counselor.
“These positions will complement the new School Psychologist who will also be joining us in the fall,” said Conroy. “The ability to have access to resources during the day at school will help us meet the unmet emotional and behavioral needs of our current student population.”
In February, the St. Johnsbury School District received a $200,000 grant to support students who are struggling with mental health and wellness issues. The grant, awarded by the Vermont Agency of Education, is being funded by the federal American Rescue Plan (ARP).
