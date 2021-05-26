St. Johnsbury School Hosting 8th Grade Graduation On The Hill

It won’t be as restrictive as last year’s “Drive-Thru” graduation but COVID-19 protocols will once again be part of the upcoming St. Johnsbury School Class of 2021 Commencement.
“It is rapidly approaching,” said Principal Jeremy Ross as he gave his regular report to the school board on Monday.
The 8th Grade graduation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 9 at 6 p.m. The event will be held outside on the hill overlooking the school’s athletic fields. Families of graduates will be placed in socially distanced areas and be limited in the number of guests they can bring.
“Graduates, the leadership team and our staff will sit up on top of the hill and our families will have designated spots that will be mapped out on the field and the basketball court,” said Ross. “Each spot will hold about six. We’re asking for families to bring no more than six people to graduation.”
Seating will be on a first-come/first serve basis.
“We’re not giving out tickets for seating people,” said Ross. “They’re just going to be able to come and find a spot where they can see.”
Families attending the graduation will also have to bring their own seating such as blankets or lawn chairs.
“There is not a reception or anything after graduation this year just because we’re continuing to follow the COVID guidelines - whatever they might be by the time June 9 rolls around,” said Ross.
The graduation will also be live-streamed. The rain date is Friday, June 11 at 6 p.m. at the same location.
Last year’s 8th Grade graduation ceremony took place in the so-called “back loop” of the school with students and their families driving through the back loop to receive their diplomas. Students were able to step out of their vehicle to receive their diploma along with one family member to witness the presentation and take photos.
Following the photo, students and families drove around the building and up through the school bus loop before exiting onto Western Avenue where they were cheered on by school staff and faculty standing along the sidewalk.
