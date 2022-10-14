St. Johnsbury School Installing 51 Security Cameras

The St. Johnsbury School is in the process of installing 51 new security cameras both outside and inside the building.
The school already has a few cameras that monitor the front doors and the side of the building where the buses line up. But now 15 new cameras will be installed outside and 36 new cameras will be placed inside the building.
The plan is for the interior cameras to only be installed in school hallways - and not in bathrooms, classrooms or offices.
In addition, the school is working to implement a security camera policy. A proposed draft of the policy will be read and discussed at Monday night’s school board meeting at 6 p.m.
“They’ve had a couple cameras but they’ve never had a policy so I think it would just be wise,” said Superintendent Karen E. Conroy on Friday. “It’s a recommended policy by the School Board Association.”
Conroy said the decision to install the cameras was made before she was hired this summer. But the idea is to improve school safety and security.
“They would use the cameras as a tool to follow up on any misconduct in the halls and/or on the playground,” said Conroy. “I do believe the cameras will significantly improve the awareness of surroundings with exterior cameras being placed around the perimeter of the building.”
School officials say the cameras could also deter vandalism and aid police in investigating criminal activity.
The proposed policy states the cameras “shall be used only to promote the order, safety and security of students, staff and property and to assist school administrators in investigating misconduct by persons on the premises.”
The policy will be discussed by the board on Monday but there won’t be a vote until it is publicly warned.
The exterior cameras will likely be set up soon. But cable and conduit issues have slowed the installation of the interior cameras.
“The outdoor ones - we’re hoping to have before the cold weather,” said Conroy. “They could be going in the next couple of weekends but the indoor ones may take a little longer.”
The school will also be informing the public about the cameras.
“The district shall annually notify its students, staff and parents/guardians that security cameras may be in use on any school property,” reads another section of the proposed camera policy. “The district shall post signs at each building with security cameras, notifying occupants that security cameras may be in use.”
The plan is to keep the video recordings for 30 days unless a recording has evidence related to “disciplinary proceeding, investigation or litigation,” reads the policy.
