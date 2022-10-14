St. Johnsbury School Installing 51 Security Cameras
The St. Johnsbury School is in the process of installing 51 new security cameras both outside and inside the building.

The school already has a few cameras that monitor the front doors and the side of the building where the buses line up. But now 15 new cameras will be installed outside and 36 new cameras will be placed inside the building.

