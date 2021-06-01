St. Johnsbury School Jazz Band To Perform At Burlington Discover Jazz Festival
The St. Johnsbury Middle School Jazz Band performing at the school’s Spring Band Concert on May 13, 2019. (Courtesy Photo)

The St. Johnsbury Middle School jazz band will perform on Church Street at the Burlington Discover Jazz Festival on June 8. They are among 10 school bands throughout the state that will be performing during the festival.

Produced by the Flynn Theatre in association with Burlington City Arts, and presented by New England Federal Credit Union, the Burlington Discover Jazz Festival takes place June 4 through June 13. The school bands are set to take over Church Street Marketplace in the middle of the festival, helping to usher in the return of live music to Downtown Burlington.

The St. Johnsbury Middle School Jazz Band will perform on Tuesday, June 8, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

