St. Johnsbury School Lands $200,000 Mental Health Grant
The St. Johnsbury School District has received a $200,000 grant to support students who are struggling with mental health and wellness issues.

The grant, awarded by the Vermont Agency of Education, is funded by the federal American Rescue Plan (ARP).

