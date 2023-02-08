St. Johnsbury School Lands $200,000 Mental Health Grant

The St. Johnsbury School District has received a $200,000 grant to support students who are struggling with mental health and wellness issues.
The grant, awarded by the Vermont Agency of Education, is funded by the federal American Rescue Plan (ARP).
The School District plans to use the grant to contract with a mental health clinician to provide one-on-one mental health counseling and support to students in need.
“The purpose of the grant is to support the mental health and wellness needs of students, families and staff,” said the district’s grant manager, Charlotte Holt, in a press release.
According to school officials, the demand for mental health services in the community continues to grow with long waitlists for mental health providers. The intent of the grant is to meet the growing need for mental health support for students at the St. Johnsbury School and eliminate barriers so that the children can access their education.
“The Covid-19 pandemic has caused an increase in student behaviors, social/emotional needs, and absenteeism and a decrease in self-regulation and mental health,” said Holt in an email response to questions. “At the beginning of the school year we were informed that there was a regional waitlist of 144 children with mental health referrals.”
The St. Johnsbury School District is one of only 13 school districts in the state to be awarded the mental health grant.
Currently, all the funds are allocated to support the mental health clinician. But any unused funding will be reallocated to other projects to support student mental health, said Holt.
