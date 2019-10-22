Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Architect Keith Robinson, of Black River Design, explains a part of the proposed project during a St. Johnsbury School Board meeting Monday, Oct. 21. (Photo by Andrew McGregor)St. Johnsbury School Board meeting Monday, Oct. 21. (Photo by Andrew McGregor)
Members of the public and school officials tour the school boiler room during the St. Johnsbury School Board meeting Monday, Oct. 21. (Photo by Andrew McGregor)
School board members Deane Rankin, left, and chairman Chris Wenger, listen to an audience member during the St. Johnsbury School Board meeting Monday, Oct. 21. (Photo by Andrew McGregor)
The St. Johnsbury School Board discusses a proposed bond during their meeting Monday, Oct. 21. (Photo by Andrew McGregor)
Architect Keith Robinson, of Black River Design, explains a part of the proposed project during a St. Johnsbury School Board meeting Monday, Oct. 21. (Photo by Andrew McGregor)
Architect Keith Robinson, of Black River Design, explains a part of the proposed project during a St. Johnsbury School Board meeting Monday, Oct. 21. (Photo by Andrew McGregor)
Architect Keith Robinson, of Black River Design, explains a part of the proposed project during a St. Johnsbury School Board meeting Monday, Oct. 21. (Photo by Andrew McGregor)St. Johnsbury School Board meeting Monday, Oct. 21. (Photo by Andrew McGregor)
The St. Johnsbury School Board hosted a public walk-through of the school to discuss and explain a proposed $3 million bond that will come to voters next month.
The tour, the first of two such sessions, was followed by a school board meeting in which board members and Superintendent Brian Ricca answered questions from the audience as well as responded to concerns raised in an editorial published by The Caledonian-Record about the bond proposal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.