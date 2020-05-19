The details are still being worked-out, but plans are for a “drive-through style” eighth-grade graduation at the St. Johnsbury School next month.
That’s according to St. Johnsbury School Principal Jeremy Ross who briefed the school board Monday night.
“We’ll use our back loop as sort of a staging area,” said Ross. “It’ll be decorated-up as best we can and families will be allowed one vehicle each and they’ll have an assigned parking spot in the back parking lot. And then they’ll drive through the loop one at a time.”
Ross said families will be required by state guidelines to stay in their vehicles, but graduates will be able to step out for a moment to get their diplomas which will be in “sealed bags” to comply with state guidelines, according to Ross.
“All faculty that will be in the back loop — which will primarily be the leadership team and the 8th grade team — they’ll be wearing masks,” said Ross. “All students will be wearing masks as well. That’s something we’re purchasing for all of our students.”
Once a student has received their diploma, they and their family will drive out of that back loop and up Western Avenue to the school “bus loop.”
“Our staff and facility will be spread out up the bus loop and up Western Ave as far as we need to stretch out,” said Ross. “Again, wearing masks and six feet apart just to wave and celebrate our students as they and their families drive out and back home.”
Graduation is scheduled for June 5 at 6 p.m.
Over 70 students are expected to graduate from eighth grade. Ross said that the pandemic has delayed graduation planning significantly.
“We are rush ordering things like graduation diploma folders and it is likely that our actual awards that we give out won’t be in, in time for graduation so we’ll give the students who receive each of the awards a certificate and then we’ll get them the award once it comes in.”
