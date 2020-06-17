The $3 million dollar renovation of the St. Johnsbury School on Western Avenue is on budget and on schedule.
That’s according to district Facilities Coordinator Patrick Campbell who updated the school board on the project Monday night.
“Work at the school is coming along very well,” said Campbell. “The foundation is in for the boiler building. The door frames for all the offices are all up and in place. They’re starting to frame the walls in. The boiler room is all re-vamped and ready to roll … We will have the west wing completely back to us for cleaning starting July 1.”
Campbell said the project to improve school security and repair and replace aging mechanical systems is also on budget despite some complications that have popped up from time to time.
“We’re right on schedule with the budget,” said Campbell. “The flooring has to be leveled in order to accept carpeting or anything else in the old cafeteria where the new offices are going. So that’s going to be a little bit more, but I don’t think that’s gonna bust the budget at all.”
Contractors are also waiting for a delivery of special piping needed for the water heater exhaust system.
Campbell also said he remains optimistic the project can be completed by the time school re-opens for students in the fall.
“We are on schedule,” said Campbell. “We looked at the schedule on Thursday afternoon and we were within 10 hours of being right where we wanted to be. I don’t see any problems with the schedule whatsoever. We’ll have to adjust that schedule a little bit as we go. Some things are happening faster and some things are happening a little slower. It’s getting the parts here that is the hold-up but they (contractors) have plenty of other stuff to do while they’re waiting for the parts to come in.”
The project will include security improvements to the front of the school, a new biomass boiler system, and several 20-year maintenance items scheduled to be addressed including control systems updates for building heating and ventilation mechanical.
Campbell said work crews continue to abide by COVID-19 guidelines including social distancing, temperature taking and screening each morning.
“It’s been noisy and it’s been tough, but there’s been a lot of progression happening and it happens really fast,” said Campbell.
