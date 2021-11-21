On the same day that St. Johnsbury School hosted a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for students, the school announced 7 new positive cases had been identified within the school community.
The 7 cases represent one of the largest single-day reports for new cases within the school since the pandemic began. In recent weeks cases in the region and state have shifted more toward unvaccinated children. In Caledonia County the 10- to 19-year-old age group has now seen the most cases among all the age brackets.
Earlier this week, St. Johnsbury Superintendent Brian Ricca said the pandemic is taking its toll on school staff.
“I think that staff fatigue, combined with all the other factors we are contending with, poses a problem,” said Ricca. “In a typical year, when an educator is not feeling well, they more often than not, put their heads down and come into the building. We are not able to do that, given the health restrictions on entering our building.”
Ricca said staff members are contending with their own family members who show symptoms and their children who are sometimes identified as close contacts, which disrupts staff availability, “and the general feeling that this year is worse than last year.”
Ricca said a particular challenge for teachers is the daily decision about how to proceed with classes when they have less than full attendance.
“Do the teachers move forward, with less than their entire class, and hope to have those absent try to catch up? Do the teachers tread water and wait for the entire class to return? Some of our teachers are making these decisions multiple times during the day,” said Ricca.
Of the seven cases reported Thursday evening, they were in the first, second and seventh grades.
Co-principal Jeremy Ross said the 7 cases were one of the school’s highest days for new cases. “The number of cases was a combination of one found through the test-to-stay program, from individuals who were symptomatic and had stayed home to get tested and a couple of cases that we hadn’t been aware of because of how long it is taking to get information from the Department of Health,” said Ross.
St. Johnsbury School has already implemented the state’s Test to Stay program that allows students identified as close contacts through exposure to a case while at school to continue attending classes provided they receive a negative test from a quick antigen test each morning. Roughly half the school districts in the state have begun or signed up for the program.
Ross said roughly 3/4 of the students in classes impacted by positive cases have participated in the Test-to-Stay program, and that every family is offered a chance to sign up if they hadn’t already when their child is identified as a close contact. “The testing is allowing more students to be in school even though they are considered close contacts. No classes have had to pivot to remote learning since TTS testing was implemented,” said Ross.
The school held its vaccination clinic for 5- to 11-year-olds Thursday throughout the school day. Ross said about 85 students were vaccinated at the school on Thursday.
“We are hoping that all of our families will consider vaccinating their students. We know some are not comfortable doing that at this time and we respect their decisions. We are certainly hopeful that as more of our student body is vaccinated we’ll see far fewer positive cases and therefore much less disruption to school,” said Ross.
According to the Health Department, 20 percent of Caledonia County 5- to 11-year-olds have received their first shot thus far as of Friday morning. There are 2,121 children in that age bracket.
“We know that vaccines, along with the other mitigation measures will help us bend the curve on this delta variant,” said Ricca.
Upcoming school-based clinics in the NEK include: Barnet Elementary School, Nov. 22; Barton Graded School, Nov. 22; Lyndon Town School, Nov. 23; Derby Elementary School, Nov. 29. There are also numerous clinics intended for adults across the region. A full listing is available at www.healthvermont.gov .
NEK Cases
The Northeast Kingdom added 100 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 79 on Thursday, 50 on Friday and 80 on Saturday. The 7-day average for new cases is 54 cases per day. Vaccination rates for at least 1 dose among the eligible population now stand at 60 percent in Essex and 73 percent in Caledonia and Orleans counties, according to the Health Department. Those rates include the 5- to 11-year-old children that became eligible in recent weeks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.