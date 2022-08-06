ST. JOHNSBURY — It was an action-packed five weeks for the students participating in CatCH Fire’s summer program.
Both elementary and middle school students joined in on the fun and got to display to their family and friends what exactly they’d been up to through the program’s Summer Showcase in the St. Johnsbury School’s auditorium last Friday.
The showcase featured a slideshow that highlighted all of the activities that were learned and participated in as well as several live performances.
“This is a celebration of student work,” said Director of Catamount Community Hours, CatCH, Bryan Duff. “The program is meant to keep students’ brains and bodies active over the summer.”
Duff spoke on stage throughout the slideshow but gathered a lot of help from students when it came to explaining what each activity consisted of or what was happening in pictures of the students hard at work.
“I can tell [the audience] what’s happening here, but I’d like to hear from someone that participated,” Duff said during the showcase.
As every new activity was highlighted, microphones were passed through the auditorium and the children that were directly involved were given the opportunity to explain in their own unique way.
Throughout the program, elementary students rotated through a “dizzying” variety of activities, including magic, step-dancing and basketball. A group of students put on a jiu jitsu demonstration during the showcase, showing off the moves they had recently learned.
CatCH also had assistance from community members; local carpenter Ashley Phelps led a carpentry unit and SJA graduate Tara Goreau led mural-painting. “Boss of Your Body” was offered by the Youth in Power Program and sponsored by Umbrella, there was Gizmo’s ‘Pawesome’ Guide to Mental Health and students learned about animation and robotics from White Mountain Science, Inc.
Visiting artist Don Knaack, also known as the ‘Junkman,’ taught students about the environment and led a musical demonstration through the use of instruments that were made of recycled materials. Elementary students also took part in co-hosting a local author with the St. J Athenaeum.
The middle schoolers were just as busy. The older group experienced live-action role-playing, scrapbooking, makerspace and 3D printing and soccer. There was also rock band, led by Kingdom All-Star member Zane Mawhinney, which entertained the crowd several times throughout the afternoon.
They also got the opportunity to create, act in and produce a public service announcement which will aim to reduce substance use among youth. The PSA, which featured a ‘Stranger Things’ theme based off the hit TV show, was supported by a Northeast Kingdom Prevention Center of Excellence Grant and will appear on the local television channel.
The slideshow was followed by more musical performances and ice cream for all in the cafeteria.
Duff also used the Summer Showcase as an opportunity to make sure that the many contributors that make the program a success were recognized and applauded.
“There are so many people to thank and so many people that make this program possible,” Duff said.
He began by recognizing, by name, everyone that was involved and that helps CatCH give students the opportunity to grow their learning and pick up new interests.
“There’s a saying, that the best three things about teaching are June, July and August,” Duff said while thanking the academic teachers included in CatCH. “Well clearly these people don’t believe that.”
Other groups amongst those thanked included the program’s sponsors, team leaders, project leaders, CatCH team, behavioral support, para-educators, interns, nurses, custodians and the students’ families.
“You know that reading, writing, music and math really do help people in life; and you know that if you don’t use these skills over the summer, they don’t grow,” Duff said while thanking the groups. “The same thing that is true for muscles, is true for minds. Use it or lose it.”
During the five-week program, the days are split into two sections. Mornings consisted of four blocks: math, literacy, social-emotional learning and recess. Afternoons were for projects and activities with an emphasis on those that introduce students to new skills and members of the community. The elementary students cycled through a variety of activities while the middle school students chose a project, stuck with it for two weeks and then chose another.
“Our students also ‘plug-in’ to existing community activities,” Duff said, meaning they host or participate in happenings open to those outside of the program.
The summer also included two major field trips in addition to both groups spending a day at Harvey’s Lake Beach. The Vermont Children’s Theater hosted the elementary group for a day and the middle schoolers took in the exhibits at the Montshire Museum.
CatCH Fire is a free program thanks in large part to two federal grants — one related to COVID relief and the other a long-standing initiative to support after school and summer programs (21st Century Community Learning Centers).
The Summer Showcase made its return Friday afternoon after the celebration was cancelled due to a late-summer COVID surge last year.
