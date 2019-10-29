St. Johnsbury School’s Home Economics Group Learning Life Skills

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
The Home Economics group at the St. Johnsbury School gathers in the school kitchen recently to cook and serve dinner to school families for the 'Lights On' event. From left are Lilli Sholan (student), April Sholan (instructor), Noah Morse (student), Sally Duda (paraeducator), Olivia Nestor (student), Phyllis Colby (Special Educator), Savannah Vestal (student), Paige Leclaire (student). (Courtesy Photo)
Students in a new after-school home economics class at St. Johnsbury School recently cooked and served a meal for school families at an event.
“I feel as though learning basic life skills is so important in a child’s life and I’m thankful that the school has allowed me to bring it back for our students,” noted April Sholan, Behavior Intervention Paraeducator at The St.Johnsbury School and the current teacher of the home-ec program.
