ST. JOHNSBURY — The entire sixth grade at St. Johnsbury is getting a lesson in human interaction and connection.
Modeled after the Humans of New York project by Brandon Stanton, the Humans of St. Johnsbury version is underway at the school with all 86 sixth graders involved.
“We were really trying to focus on making an integrated unit across social studies and English language arts, and we wanted to highlight the community aspect to wrap up the year,” said social studies teacher Christopher Izzo. “We turned to the Humans of New York model as something to base it upon, but to highlight our town in the Northeast Kingdom.”
Stanton’s project began as a photography project with a goal of photographing 10,000 New Yorkers. It expanded into interviews with the photographed individuals, and their stories became part of a social media sensation drawing over 20 million followers. Two best-selling books followed: Humans of New York and Humans of New York: Stories.
“The kids spent some time reading through some of the stories of the Humans of New York, and we wanted to give them an opportunity to engage with members of the community and be able to have them showcase them,” Izzo said. “The point of Humans of New York was to get a showcase of people’s lives, who inspires you and how their story makes up the community that we have.”
Izzo and sixth grade English language arts teacher Sarah Marks are leading the effort with assistance from other St. Johnsbury School educators.
Once the students were familiar with the concept of learning about other people in the community, they were tasked with providing names of specific people they wanted to know more about or identifying a particular profession about which they were interested.
“We really were focused on having them suggest people that they’re connected to in some capacity or a career that they might be interested in pursuing,” said Izzo.
Choices made included teachers, police officers, firefighters, medical professionals, veterans, a veterinarian, farmers, artists, a state fisheries biologist, the executive director of Umbrella, someone from Northeast Kingdom Community Action and others, including the selection of sixth grader Carlos Robinson-Jimenez: “a friend of my dad’s because he’s funny.” Sixth grader Callum McGregor said his first choice was his 7-year-old cousin because “she’s a mysterious creature,” but he was encouraged to make another choice; he pivoted to his mom, a Lyndon Institute educator.
Interview space and time were made available to the students at the school, and many of the selected St. Johnsbury “humans” went there to be interviewed.
Questions asked established the connection to St. Johnsbury and sought to dig deeper than the basic “what do you do for a living?”
In response to the question “what challenge did you overcome?” asked of St. Johnsbury Police Officer Jasmine Hendry last week, the officer shared with four sixth graders that she has anxiety and must work to overcome it to do her job.
“I get super bad anxiety, so I don’t like to talk to people at times,” she said. “It’s tough because that’s what we do in this job.” She said it’s about facing a challenge and pushing past it. “It’s a super good example of putting a mask on and just doing stuff even when you don’t want to do it.”
Officer Hendry was joined in the interview space in a third-floor classroom with the youngest member of the police department, newly-hired McKendrick Johnson, and 17-year veteran officer Det. Sgt. Lester Cleary.
Sgt. Cleary said it was to the students’ benefit to see and hear from young people in law enforcement and some of the older ones; Cleary turned 58 last Friday, the day after the Humans of St. Johnsbury interview.
“I think it’s important for you guys to see young people who have chosen this as their career,” he said. “And for those of you that might be thinking about a career in law enforcement, you can always come and talk to any of us … it’s good that you guys are getting to see both ends of the age spectrum today.”
He said one of the challenges he needed to overcome was deciding to become a police officer at an older age. “I went to the police academy when I was 44, which was at least twice as old as most of my classmates,” Sgt. Cleary said.
Before sharing about his challenge, he offered his perspective on how Officer Hendry is coping with hers. “She does a great job. I’ve seen her interact with adults and kids and she’s gifted at it,” Sgt. Cleary said. “She’s a young, intelligent female. She does very well at her job.”
As for Officer Johnson, the death of his father is a challenge he said that he needed to overcome, and it’s his dad who served as the inspiration for McKendrick choosing law enforcement as a career. His father was a state trooper.
The four students interviewing the officers were Bentley Pormann, Helena Maguire, Silas Perron-Butts and Tayton Goodwin.
Maguire summed up her interest in interviewing the officers by mentioning the importance of what they do. “Police officers do a lot of things for our community, and without them, there would be a lot more chaos,” she said.
Officer Hendry and Sgt. Cleary both mentioned school contacts they had as students as sources of inspiration. For Hendry, it was Sarah Garey at St. Johnsbury Academy. “I think her role in my life was a pretty big part of where I am at today,” she said.
Sgt. Cleary recalled the late Academy teacher Graham Newell as an important contributor to his life.
Asked to identify something unique about themselves, Officer Hendry said, “I like sharks,” while standing before the students in a short-sleeve police uniform that revealed her mako shark-tattooed left arm.
Sgt. Cleary said he likes to cook and to be creative with his menu.
“I share with people that life is too short to just eat barbecued chicken and hamburgers all the time, so I like to try different things; kind of like food detective work and science class mixed together.”
Once the students have conducted their interviews, they will be tasked with writing an article about the people they interviewed. The plan is to then assemble the articles from all of the sixth graders and create a book. Izzo said his class is working on the design for the book cover and another class is compiling a St. Johnsbury information page to include with the articles.
He said he expects the Humans of St. Johnsbury project to become a regular part of the sixth-grade curriculum.
“As we get different groups of students each year, there’s going to be different people to showcase throughout our community,” said Izzo.
Sixth grader Maddie Lavely said she likes taking part in the Humans of St. Johnsbury project. “It’s good to know how people are different, and some are a little nicer, but we all go together to make a good community,” she said.
What advice would you give someone who is interested in doing what you do?
