St. Johnsbury School Super: COVID Cases Almost Triple State Report

The Vermont Department of Health says on its web site that the St. Johnsbury School has had a total of 18 positive COVID-19 cases this year.
But the real number is much higher.
That’s according to Superintendent Dr. Brian G. Ricca who is embracing transparency for public safety reasons.
“As of Wednesday, November 10, we have had 53 positive COVID-19 cases in our school,” wrote Ricca in his regular report to the school board this week.
Dr. Ricca said the difference in numbers is due to the Health Department’s approach of only reporting positive cases with close contacts.
“Given the level of community spread and the impact on our building, we are reporting all our cases, even if there are no close contacts,” wrote Ricca.
The impact on the school includes an average of more than 20 staff absences each day which is creating it’s own set of issues.
“Some staff members are reassigned from their typical duties all five days of the week to ensure that we can keep the building open for all students,” wrote Ricca. “On the one hand, I am overwhelmed by the flexibility and generosity that employees are demonstrating. On the other hand, I’m seriously concerned about how sustainable this is for our employees.”
The St. Johnsbury School has started a “Test to Stay” program this week which allows non-vaccinated students who are considered close contacts to get a rapid antigen COVID test so they can stay in school if they test negative.
If the student tests positive they will have to isolate for 10 days.
The Department of Health is currently reporting a total of 14 positive COVID cases at St. Johnsbury Academy, 11 cases at Lyndon Town School, 8 cases at Lyndon Institute, 7 cases at the Danville School and the Burke Town School, 4 cases at The Good Shepherd School, 3 cases at Concord School and Millers Run School, 2 cases at the Barnet School, Walden School, Sutton School, Newark School and Cornerstone School, 1 case at Thaddeus Stevens School and 0 cases at Waterford School, The Riverside School and Burke Mountain Academy.
