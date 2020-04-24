ST. JOHNSBURY — A tax stabilization fund will be considered by the St. Johnsbury School Board to help ease stress for local taxpayers amid the Coronavirus pandemic crisis, but that would not take effect until the Fiscal Year 2022 budget cycle if put in place.
The idea to create such a fund was raised during an early Friday morning Zoom meeting of the St. Johnsbury School District’s finance committee, where board members and administrators discussed some savings being realized by the district from remote learning.
Superintendent Dr. Brian Ricca referenced the projected hole in the Vermont Education Fund, and suggested the board consider a tax stabilization fund “so that we can do our part to ease some of the downward pressure we’re going to feel in the state.” He said there is still a lot up in the air about the actual size of the deficit.
Ricca said that discussion would need to be at the full board level, but he wanted to raise the issue with the finance committee this week.
“It’s a thought for FY22 budget planning,” said Ricca. “Instead of any surplus going to a capital improvement plan, we would dedicate our surplus to tax stabilization,” explained Ricca.
Ricca said if the board advances the plan to establish a tax stabilization fund, that question would be a warned article on the annual Town Meeting Warning for March 2021.
After the meeting, Ricca said there is “not a real sense of the savings yet.”
Ricca urged the members of the finance committee to continue to rely on actual numbers that come from state agencies.
“It would be very easy to respond and to direct our team to find places to save money, at the same time … I do just want to be cautious. I certainly expect that whenever we see our students in person we will have academic issues to face and we will have social/emotional issues to face,” said Ricca.
Ricca said the district has to “start thinking about what things are going to look like next year,” referencing a daily update from the Vermont Statehouse, which on Thursday included projections for the Education Fund, which appear to be estimated at a $69 million hole, not as grim as earlier projections which ran as high as $150 million, and a mid-point projection of $89 million.
Contract Negotiations
Ricca said he and school leaders are looking hard at staffing numbers, hoping they are returned to the school building, but he said students and staff and faculty must be safe first, and the district will have to follow public health advisories on how a school with more than 700 people in it can safely operate.
“That said, the opportunity for lack of a better word, could be from negotiations … I don’t want to give any indication in a public way about where we’re going to go in terms of negotiations,” said Ricca of the teachers’ contract. “I do want to be fair to our employees and I want to be cognizant to the state reality. I feel confident that our union will approach this with the same care and reasonableness.”
Ricca said Board Chair Mark Avery’s work on the negotiations committee has allowed a process that has been “both honest and fair to those who are involved.”
Avery, whose family owns and operates the Lake Morey Resort in Fairlee, spoke about the inability of businesses to operate and send in meals and tax revenues to the state, and said we find ourselves in a “unique time,” saying, “We’re essentially in a depression.”
A question about how to lower the budget already approved by voters was sent to legal counsel who informed Avery that less can be spent.
“If you have something that you don’t now want to spend money on … it seems as though before Fiscal Year 21 even starts we should look carefully at the budget immediately … and see where we are on a monthly basis,” cautioned Avery, “And hopefully have a surplus of some sort, and that’s why I asked how it can be applied and when it can be applied, so we can do our due diligence with the Education Fund.”
Savings Due To School Shut Down
Debra Drew, the St. Johnsbury School District’s business manager, informed the board there are savings due to the school closure.
Savings are being realized in gas, school food programs, from special education services savings to the school nutrition program, fuel savings from the bus company and the cleaning contract company.
She said the budget for the district is “relaxed,” due to the school closure, and savings between the Butler’s Bus contract and the Kingdom Cleaners contract is seeing an about $70,000 surplus.
She said the district’s cash flow “has been positive, because we’re not paying out bills.”
Drew said that school supplies usage is down dramatically at the St. Johnsbury School, saying “we don’t have the need for ordering” end-of-year supplies like in a typical year, because of the majority of learning happening electronically.
The business office staff are taking turns being in the office and it is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for anyone needing to conduct business, or accept mail and staff are mainly working remotely, said Drew.
A net income is projected for the district’s food service program, expenses that are being incurred from mid-March are being sent directly to the state, which is paying those bills, “So we’re going to see a decline in our food expenditures, as well,” Drew shared.
Drew is anticipating a $20,000 plus margin from the food service savings, “Which is good for the general fund.”
